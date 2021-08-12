Indonesia's army stops 'virginity tests' on female recruits

WHO in its 2014 clinical guidelines for health care of sexually abused women said the so-called “virginity test” lacks any scientific basis.

Human Rights Watch researcher Andreas Harsono called for increased pressure on Indonesia's navy and air force commanders to end the practice as well.

“The army command is doing the right thing,” Harsono said in a statement received by The Associated Press on Thursday. “It is now the responsibility of territorial and battalion commanders to follow orders, and recognize the unscientific, rights-abusing nature of this practice.”

Human Rights Watch previously found that applicants who were deemed to have “failed” the test were not necessarily penalized but all of those subjected to it said it was painful, embarrassing and traumatic.

Human Rights Watch has also documented the use of such tests by security forces in Egypt, India and Afghanistan and criticized calls for virginity tests for Indonesian school girls.

It said the Indonesian military and police imposed the tests for decades and sometimes tested the fiancees of military officers. Indonesian police ended the practice in 2018.