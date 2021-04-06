Indonesian rescuers dig for people buried in landslides

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency lowered the death toll Tuesday to 86 — down from 128 — after search and rescue teams reverified victims’ data and found that some who were reported dead by local officials were still missing.

In addition to the dead, Indonesian disaster officials said at least 98 people were missing.

President Joko Widodo held a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to speed up search and rescue efforts and aid distribution, especially to people in isolated areas.

"If we cannot reach there by land, I ask that we swiftly reach there by sea and air,” Widodo said. He vowed to restore power, health services and infrastructure in the devastated areas.

Rescue personnel with eight excavators and tons of food and medicine were to be deployed from Makassar city on Sulawesi island, but were being hindered by a lack of sea transportation to the remote islands, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Doni Monardo. He called on the private sector to support relief efforts in the remote areas.

Three helicopters began reaching isolated areas of the islands on Tuesday. Two helicopters with police and soldiers were expected to support distribution of aid and supplies and transport injured people, elderly and others in need of assistance, Monardo said.

Tropical Cyclone Seroja has produced high waves, strong winds and heavy rains for several days and its effects are expected to last until Friday, said Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency.

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

People watch as an excavator clears debris at a flood-affected area in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro) Credit: Rofinus Monteiro Credit: Rofinus Monteiro

Workers raise an electricity pole to return power back to a flood affected area in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro) Credit: Rofinus Monteiro Credit: Rofinus Monteiro

A man sits amid flood debris in front of his home in the village of Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro) Credit: Rofinus Monteiro Credit: Rofinus Monteiro

People who are displaced by floods rest at a temporary shelter in East Lewoleba, on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Multiple disasters caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia and neighboring East Timor have left a number of people dead or missing as rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment. (AP Photo/Ricko Wawo) Credit: Ricko Wawo Credit: Ricko Wawo

People who are displaced by floods shift through donated clothings at a temporary shelter in East Lewoleba, on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Multiple disasters caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia and neighboring East Timor have left a number of people dead or missing as rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment. (AP Photo/Ricko Wawo) Credit: Ricko Wawo Credit: Ricko Wawo

Nuns walk past a damaged house at a flood-affected village in Ile Ape on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Ricko Wawo) Credit: Ricko Wawo Credit: Ricko Wawo

People view the damage at the site where a bridge was swept away by flood waters in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro) Credit: Rofinus Monteiro Credit: Rofinus Monteiro

Debris from flooding fills a field at the headquarters of local sub-district military command in Waiwerang, Adonara Island, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro) Credit: Rofinus Monteiro Credit: Rofinus Monteiro

The wreckage of a pick up truck rests on a pile of flood debris in a village in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro) Credit: Rofinus Monteiro Credit: Rofinus Monteiro

Indonesian women walk past a house damaged by flood in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro) Credit: Rofinus Monteiro Credit: Rofinus Monteiro

People stand amid rocks and debris as they inspect the damage at a flood-affected village in Ile Ape on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Ricko Wawo) Credit: Ricko Wawo Credit: Ricko Wawo

A man inspects a road destroyed after a flood in Dili, East Timor, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. several disasters brought on by severe weather in eastern Indonesia and neighboring East Timor have left a number of people dead or missing. (AP Photo/Kandhi Barnez) Credit: Kandhi Barnez Credit: Kandhi Barnez

A woman walks along a road damaged by major flooding in Dili, East Timor, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Several disasters brought on by severe weather in eastern Indonesia and neighboring East Timor have left a number of people dead or missing. (AP Photo/Kandhi Barnez) Credit: Kandhi Barnez Credit: Kandhi Barnez