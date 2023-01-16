Indonesia soccer disaster trial begins for 5 charged

An investigation team set up by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in response to a national outcry over the deaths concluded that the tear gas was the main cause of the crowd surge. It said police on duty had no knowledge that the use of tear gas is prohibited at soccer stadiums and used it "indiscriminately" on the field, in the stands and outside the stadium, causing more than 42,000 spectators inside the 36,000-seat stadium to rush to the exits — several of which were locked.

It was among the deadliest soccer-related tragedies since a 1964 crush in Peru killed over 300 people.

Prosecutors charged the five men — three police officials who allowed or ordered officers to use tear gas and the Arema FC Organizing Committee chair and security chief — with criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm, which carries a penalty of up to five years in jail if found guilty.

Lead prosecutor Ari Basuki said the three police officers had given clear instruction to their subordinates to fire tear gas.

“They did not consider the risk factors,” Basuki said. “Their order to fire (tear gas) was a form of negligence and carelessness that built up the risk of a panicked crowd fleeing for exits of the stadium and a crush.”

The defendants ignored the 2021 safety and security regulations made by the national soccer association that firearms and mass dispersal weapons may not be carried into nor used in the stadium, he said.

Prosecutors said the crowd's panic at the half-open stadium caused a buildup at exits 3, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, where many fans were crushed and trampled.

They also said PT Liga Indonesia Baru, the organizer of the soccer league, had not verified the safety of the stadium since 2020 and Arema FC's organizing committee “did not prepare an emergency plan.”

Authorities in Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, deployed 1,600 security forces Monday, including police and soldiers, in and around the Surabaya District Court, and the trial is being held remotely for added security.

Arema fans, known widely as “Aremania,” are prohibited from coming to Surabaya during the trial to avoid possible clash with Persebaya fans.

Rini Hanifah, a mother of three who is seeking justice for her son Agus Riansyah who died at the deadly crush, said she is disappointed by the fact that only five people went on trial for such a huge number of victims.

“I really hope that justice is truly upheld through this trial, for us little people who don’t understand why this could happen,” Hanifah said with tears running down her face.

National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo removed the police chiefs of East Java province and Malang district and suspended 20 other officers over violations of professional ethics since the tragedy.

Listyo said several criminal experts have been involved in investigations and none of them concluded the case meets the elements of murder or premeditated murder. The National Human Rights Commission said the Kanjuruhan tragedy was not a serious human rights violation.

Widodo's fact-finding team, which included government officials, soccer and security experts and activists, also concluded the national soccer association PSSI had been negligent and ignored safety and security regulations. They urged its chair and executive committee to quit.

A three-judge panel set the next hearing for Jan. 23, when the five defendants and their lawyers will respond to the prosecution.

Sumardhan, lawyer for defendant Abdul Haris, Arema FC’s organizing committee chair, said they are still studying the prosecutors’ indictment.

“Of course we believe there is no wrongdoing made by our client,” said Sumardhan, who goes by a single name. “We are preparing facts to counter the prosecution against him.”

About 140 witnesses are expected to testify in the court hearings, prosecutors said.

___

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

___

Find more of AP's Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

