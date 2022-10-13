Indonesia launches its first home-grown COVID-19 vaccines

IndoVac, made by inserting the genetic code for the antigen into yeast cells, is developed by state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma in collaboration with U.S.-based Baylor College of Medicine, a private, independent health sciences center in Houston, Texas.

Widodo said Bio Farma plans to produce 20 million doses of primary series vaccine this year and 40 million doses next year as the company expands its facilities. In 2024, production may further increase to 120 million doses per year, depending on demand and the market.

As of Thursday, 73% of Indonesia’s 234.6 million people eligible for shots were fully two-dose vaccinated, and about 27% had a first booster dose while just 0.3% had a second booster.

Indonesia had largely recovered from its delta surge, which was among the worst in Southeast Asia. Last July, a then-record of about 56,700 daily new cases saw the delta variant overwhelming hospitals on the main island of Java. In February, omicron set a new high of over 63,900 new infections.

Though cases dropped steeply at the end of March and into April, they have recently been rising again with around 1,800 cases a day in the past week.

Overall, Indonesia has reported more than 6.4 million infections and 158,263 deaths from COVID-19. The actual numbers are widely believed to be higher.