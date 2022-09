Indonesia hikes fuel prices by 30%, cuts energy subsidies

He said that the flow of subsidies to the public was not well targeted — about 70% of subsidies were benefiting middle and upper classes — and the government decided instead to increase social assistance.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said authorities were monitoring the impact on inflation and economic growth of the rise in fuel price.

Inflation has been relatively modest with the shock being mostly absorbed through a budget bolstered by energy subsidies. Inflation hit 4.6% in August as Bank Indonesia, the central bank, has said it would reassess the inflation outlook in response to the government fuel price policy.

Indrawati said in a separate news conference that the government would provide 150,000 rupiah ($10) cash handouts to cushion the impact of the fuel price increase on 20.6 million poor families until the year end. The total cost of the handouts will be 12.4 trillion rupiah, which will be reallocated from the budget for energy subsidies.

She said the government will also spend 9.6 trillion rupiah ($644 million) on salary assistance to about 16 million low paid workers, and 2.17 trillion rupiah ($145 million) will go to subsidizing transport costs, particularly for motorcycle taxi drivers and fishermen.

“We hope this can reduce pressure of rising prices and help reduce poverty,” Indrawati said.

The government has subsidized fuel for decades in Indonesia, the vast archipelago nation of more than 270 million people.

Fuel prices are a politically sensitive issue that could trigger other price hikes and risk student protests. In 1998, an increase in prices sparked riots that helped topple longtime dictator Suharto.

An attendant fills up the tank of a motorbike at a gasoline station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Fuel prices increased by about 30 percent across Indonesia on Saturday after the government reduced some of the costly subsidies that have kept inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy among the world's lowest. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

An attendant fills up the tank of a motorbike at a gasoline station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Fuel prices increased by about 30 percent across Indonesia on Saturday after the government reduced some of the costly subsidies that have kept inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy among the world's lowest. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Motorists queue up to fill up their tanks after the government announced an increase in fuel prices, at a gasoline station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Fuel prices increased by about 30 percent across Indonesia on Saturday after the government reduced some of the costly subsidies that have kept inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy among the world's lowest. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Motorists queue up to fill up their tanks after the government announced an increase in fuel prices, at a gasoline station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Fuel prices increased by about 30 percent across Indonesia on Saturday after the government reduced some of the costly subsidies that have kept inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy among the world's lowest. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)