Indigenous woman named New Zealand's next governor-general

Kiro is currently chief executive of the Royal Society, a nonprofit group which advocates for research. She was previously the nation's Children's Commissioner and has held leadership roles at several universities.

“Over many decades, Dame Cindy has demonstrated her passion for the wellbeing of children and young people, as well as education and learning," Ardern said.

Kiro said she grew up in humble circumstances and her career had been driven by a sense of the importance of service.

Asked if it was appropriate in modern times for the queen to remain New Zealand's head of state, Kiro did not answer directly.

“Well, clearly I accept the queen as the head of state of the Commonwealth and I’m here to support her,” Kiro said, adding that “This is the constitution we have, and I look forward to basically using it to serve the country.”

Ardern said she believed New Zealand would one day become a republic but she didn't get a sense that people urgently wanted change, and so the issue hasn't been a priority for her government.