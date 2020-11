India's total number of coronavirus cases crosses 9 million

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, authorities announced a weekend curfew beginning Friday in the city of Ahmedabad to curb infections.

It took India 12 days to go from 5 million cases to 6 million, 13 days to go from 6 million to 7 million, 18 days to go from 7 million to 8 million and 22 days to go from 8 million to 9 million.

A badly-hit economy means that authorities have prioritized opening despite new infections.

Markets are still packed with crowds in different parts of the country including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Patna as mask and distancing fatigue set in during October-November festival season.

In New Delhi hospitals, the situation is worrying. Government figures showed 90% of the available critical care beds with ventilators and 86% of critical care beds without ventilators for virus patients were full by Thursday. There were less than 500 available critical care beds for virus patients in the capital, a city with a population of 29 million.

Efforts are being made by New Delhi authorities to add 1,400 critical care beds. State Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday that all private hospitals have been asked to reserve 80% of their critical care beds, and over 60% of their other beds for virus patients.

Health workers and relatives stand by the funeral pyre of a COVID-19 victim in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

A relative places a garland on the body of a COVID-19 victim during cremation in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

A woman puts on a face mask on her daughter at a market place in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

A health worker gears up to collect samples to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

A health worker takes a sample to test for COVID-19 test at a market place in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Shoppers crowd at a wholesale flower market in Bengaluru, India, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.