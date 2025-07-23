India's Rishabh Pant injures foot and retires hurt in 4th test against England

Breaking: Teenage girl killed in Hanover Twp. wreck identified

By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
48 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — India's Rishabh Pant retired hurt with an injured foot on the opening day of the fourth test against England on Wednesday.

Pant was on 37 at Old Trafford when an attempted reverse sweep off Chris Woakes saw the ball deflect onto his right ankle and foot.

England unsuccessfully appealed for lbw, but Pant was left in pain on the field and required treatment before leaving on a cart. Closeups of his foot showed swelling.

Pant was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja with India on 212-3.

Pant was building a strong partnership with Sai Sudharsan as India recovered after losing three wickets in the second session before tea.

India's opening partnership of KL Rahul and Jaiswal frustrated the hosts after being put in to bat first by reaching 78-0 at lunch.

England found success after lunch, with spinner Liam Dawson claiming his first test wicket in eight years after making his comeback for the national team.

