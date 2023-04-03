India's opposition leader Gandhi to appeal defamation charge

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 and expelled from Parliament the next day, sparking opposition lawmakers to rally to his defense and call his expulsion a new low for India’s constitutional democracy. Gandhi was given bail for 30 days.

Under Indian law, a criminal conviction with a prison sentence of two years or more is grounds for expulsion from Parliament. If Gandhi’s conviction is not suspended or overturned by a higher court, he could face prison and will likely not be able to contest national elections in 2024.

Modi's critics say India's democracy — the world's largest with nearly 1.4 billion people — has been in retreat since he first came to power in 2014. They accuse his populist government of pursuing a Hindu nationalist agenda, a charge his administration has denied. Modi's government says its policies benefit all Indians.

Gandhi’s family, starting with his great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, has produced three prime ministers. Two of them — Rahul Gandhi's grandmother, Indira Gandhi, and father, Rajiv Gandhi — were assassinated.

Even though Gandhi is projected to be the main challenger to the Modi government, his Indian National Congress party has suffered humiliating defeats in the last two general elections. In a bid to woo voters, Gandhi has railed against Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party in recent months, accusing them of corruption and of tarnishing India's democratic credentials.