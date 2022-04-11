India's northwest reels under unusual early heat wave

Extreme temperatures have struck large parts of northern and western India in the last week, with Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi among the worst hit. Higher temperatures also were felt in relatively cooler Indian-controlled Kashmir in the Himalayas, where many Indians go to escape the summer heat.

Already this year, India has recorded its warmest March since 1901.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that heat waves and humidity-related heat stress will intensify in South Asia, and scientists who study climate change say Indians can expect more of the same hot temperatures in the coming years.

Vimal Mishra, an expert at the Indian Institute of Technology’s Water and Climate Lab, said the number of Indian states hit by heat waves has grown in recent years, as extreme temperatures become more frequent and intense.

“If you are looking for the clearest signal of climate change in India, then heat waves are a classic example. They are unavoidable and will occur more frequently,” Mishra said.

Heat waves are especially dangerous for daily wage workers, rickshaw drivers, street vendors and the homeless, many of whom have to work outside in hot conditions and are at the greatest risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

India's worst heat wave since 1992 was in 2015, when at least 2,081 people died.

Caption Commuters drive amidst dust and a heat wave that lashes the capital, in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 11, 2022. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department predicted maximum temperatures in New Delhi to touch 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius), nearly eight notches above the season's normal. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup

Caption Workers cover their faces and head to protect from heat as they break for lunch in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 11, 2022. An unusually early heat wave has brought more triple-digit temperatures to a large swath of India's northwest, raising concerns that such extreme weather conditions could become the new normal. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup

Caption Tourists and commuters buy drinking water on a hot day in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 11, 2022. An unusually early heat wave has brought more triple-digit temperatures to a large swath of India's northwest, raising concerns that such extreme weather conditions could become the new normal. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup

Caption Commuters drive covering their faces to save themselves from a heat wave that lashes the capital, in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 11, 2022. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department predicted maximum temperatures in New Delhi to touch 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius), nearly eight notches above the season's normal. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup

Caption Workers sleep in a shade of a tree as a heat wave continues to lash the capital, in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 11, 2022. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department predicted maximum temperatures in New Delhi to touch 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius), nearly eight notches above the season's normal. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup

Caption A worker negotiates his cart carrying iron rods through traffic as a heat wave lashes the capital, in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 11, 2022. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department predicted maximum temperatures in New Delhi to touch 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius), nearly eight notches above the season's normal. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup