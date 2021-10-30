India's Modi invites pope to visit after 2017 plan collapsed

The Vatican’s official communique said only that Modi’s visit with the Vatican’s secretary of state was brief and that “the cordial relations between the Holy See and India were discussed.” It made no mention of the invitation or of the content of Modi's meeting with the pontiff.

Francis had hoped to visit India and Bangladesh in 2017. After negotiations with the Indian government dragged on, Francis went instead to Bangladesh and Myanmar. Upon his return to Rome from that trip, Francis acknowledged he had wanted to go to India but that “procedures became protracted, and time was pressing."

But he said it was actually “providential" because “visiting India requires one journey: you must go to the south, to the center, to the east, to the west, to the north for the diverse cultures of India."

He said at the time that he hoped to go in 2018 “if I’m still alive!"

Modi's meeting Saturday with Francis — which the Vatican closed to independent media, citing coronavirus restrictions — appeared warm based on Vatican photographs Modi tweeted showing the two men embracing on several occasions.

During the encounter, Modi gave Francis a silver candelabra and a book, “The Climate Climb: India's strategy, actions and achievements." Francis gave Modi a collection of his main teaching documents and a bronze medallion featuring a tree and the words in Italian “The desert will become a garden."

Hussain reported from Srinagar, India.

Caption India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Pope Francis hug on the occasion of their private audience at the Vatican, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Modi is in Rome for the Group of 20 summit.

Caption India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, talks with Pope Francis on the occasion of their private audience at the Vatican, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Caption India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Pope Francis exchange gifts on the occasion of their private audience at the Vatican, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Caption India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, exchanges gifts with Pope Francis on the occasion of their private audience at the Vatican, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Modi is in Rome for the Group of 20 summit. (Vatican Media via AP) Credit: Divisione Produzione Fotografica Credit: Divisione Produzione Fotografica