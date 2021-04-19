India's capital to lock down amid devastating virus surge

The surge is devastating for India and has weighed heavily on the global efforts to end the pandemic since the country is a major vaccine producer but has been forced to delay exports of shots abroad, hampering campaigns in developing countries in particular.

The rise in cases comes as the global death toll from the coronavirus passed a staggering 3 million people Saturday amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in places beyond India as well, such as Brazil and France.

India reported over 270,000 infections on Monday, its highest daily rise since the pandemic started. It has now recorded more than 15 million infections and more than 178,000 deaths. Experts agree that even these figures are likely undercounts. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off a trip to New Delhi amid the rise in cases.

New Delhi, a city of 29 million people, has fewer than 100 beds with ventilators, and fewer than 150 beds available for patients needing critical care. Similar scenes played out in other parts of the vast country. In the Himalayan Jammu state in India’s north, the weekly average of COVID-19 cases has increased 14-fold in the past month.

In response, officials have begun to impose stringent measures again. The Indian capital was shut down over the weekend, but now authorities are extending that for a week: All shops and factories will close, except for those that provide essential services, like grocery stories. People are not supposed to leave their homes, except for a handful of reasons, like seeking medical care. They will also be allowed to travel to airports or train stations.

They were the strictest measures imposed since India’s harsh lockdown last year, which lasted months and left deep scars. Politicians have since been reticent to even mention the word. When similar measures were imposed in Mahrashtra state, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, in recent days, officials refused to call it a lockdown. Those restrictions are to last 15 days.

Kejriwal urged calm, especially among migrant workers who particularly suffered during the previous shutdown, saying this one would be a “small lockdown.”

But many feared it would spell economic ruin. Amrit Tripathi, a laborer in New Delhi, was among the thousands who walked home for miles after India had abruptly announced a harsh and nationwide lockdown in 2020. “We will starve,” he said, if the current lockdown is extended.

Doctors and officials say the measures are necessary to ease pressure on the fragile health system, which has been underfunded for decades. A failure to prepare for the current surge has left hospitals, in New Delhi and other large cities, crumbling under the pressure of mounting infections.

Hussain reported from Srinagar. Associated Press writer Neha Mehrotra contributed to this report.

The chief executive of Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines and a critical supplier of the U.N.-backed COVAX facility, asked President Joe Biden on Twitter to lift the U.S. embargo on exporting raw materials needed to make the jabs.

Vaccine makers and experts in India have been concerned that the use of the Defense Production Act by the U.S. to boost it own vaccine production was resulting in exports of critical raw materials being stopped. This was hobbling vaccine production in other parts of the world.

Empty tankers are loaded on a train wagon at the Kalamboli goods yard in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India, before they are transported to collect liquid medical oxygen from other states, Monday, April 19, 2021. The western Maharashtra state, which is worst hit by the coronavirus is facing a shortage of the gas used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus line up without any physical distancing to get tested for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Jammu, India, Monday, April 19, 2021. Indian now has reported more than 15 million coronavirus infections, a total second only to the United States. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand Credit: Channi Anand

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus line up to get tested for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Jammu, India, Monday, April 19, 2021. Indian now has reported more than 15 million coronavirus infections, a total second only to the United States. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand Credit: Channi Anand

A health worker takes a mouth swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 at a hospital in Hyderabad, India, Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A. Credit: Mahesh Kumar A.

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man to test for COVID-19 as others wait their turn to get tested at a hospital in Hyderabad, India, Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A. Credit: Mahesh Kumar A.