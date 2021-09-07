Indians manager Terry Francona resting after toe surgery

"This is a big step today and he’ll get through this and he’s kind of on the rehab period and I think it’s going to work well. Get around the holidays and Thanksgiving, all should be good and that’s what I’m praying for and hoping for, for sure.”

It's been a rough two years for Francona. He managed just 14 games during the abbreviated 2020 season due to a gastrointestinal issue that was complicated by blood clotting that landed him in intensive care.

Francona announced on July 29 that he was leaving the team. He bounced back well from the hip replacement, and even attended a few games at Progressive Field while also doing rehab at the ballpark.

A two-time World Series winner in Boston, Francona joined the Indians in 2013 after working for a season as a broadcaster. in 2019, he signed a two-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

The Indians have had eight consecutive winning seasons under Francona. He led Cleveland to the 2016 World Series and the club has made the postseason five times with him.

Francona has 723 wins with Cleveland, five behind Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau (728) for the most wins in team history.

