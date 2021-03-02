Indians' Francona says team didn't cover up for Callaway

“I don’t think today is the day to go into details, things like that. I do hope there is a day, because I think it would be good, and I think it’s necessary," he said.

Francona said the Indians plan to release a statement further addressing the matter.

Last month, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said he wasn't aware of Callaway's behavior until he read about it in a story by the Athletic, which detailed Callaway's pursuit of women over a five-year period with three teams.

Callaway was Cleveland's pitching coach from 2013-17 before he was hired to manage the New York Mets. He's currently suspended as the Los Angeles Angels pitching coach, pending the MLB inquiry.

