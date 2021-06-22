Indians expect MLB wins leader Civale to be out with injury

“He's pretty sore,” Francona said. “He says he feels like he jammed it, which obviously he didn't. But that's the feeling. That's what he said it feels like.”

The loss of Civale would be a big blow for Cleveland, which is playing without ace Shane Bieber and right-hander Zach Plesac due to injuries. Civale is 10-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 15 starts.

The Indians had won six of eight and trailed the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox by two games through Monday.

