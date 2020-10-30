Indians decline options on closer Hand, 1B Santana for 2021

The club exercised its $5.5 million option for catcher Roberto Pérez, who has been exemplary in handling one of the AL's best pitching staffs.

Hand's option was worth $10 million, Carlos Santana's was for $17.5 million and Domingo Santana's $5 million for next season. The team pay buyouts of $1 million to Hand, $500,000 to Carlos Santana and $250,000 to Domingo Santana. All three become free agents.