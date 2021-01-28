Indianapolis teen charged in fatal shootings of family

Raymond Ronald Lee Childs III, who was arrested Monday, was charged as an adult with six counts of murder, including one count for the death of the pregnant 19-year-old woman's unborn child, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced at a news conference. The baby had been due to be born in one week, he said.

Childs also faces an attempted murder charge in the wounding of another brother, who was the sole survivor of Sunday's shooting at the family’s home on Indianapolis’ near northeast side, authorities said. He was also charged with one count of carrying a handgun without a license.