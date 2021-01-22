Indiana shuts down No. 4 Iowa for 81-69 road upset

Luka Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.9 points per game, led Iowa with 28 points and 12 rebounds, his seventh double-double of the season. Joe Wieskamp had 16 points, all but one in the first half, and added 12 rebounds.

Garza and Wieskamp combined for 30 first-half points as Iowa led 37-31 at the break.

INJURY REPORT

Iowa guard CJ Fredrick did not play in the second half because of a lower leg injury. Fredrick was questionable for the game because of the injury, but played 13 minutes in the first half. Fredrick, who has started every game this season and came in averaging 9.8 points, missed both his shots and did not score. ... Indiana guard Trey Galloway did not play because of a sore back.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana, which had lost two of three, earned an impressive road win over a top-5 team for its postseason resumé.

Iowa had won 22 of its previous 23 home games, and now will play two of its next three on the road.

UP NEXT

Indiana: At home against Rutgers on Sunday.

Iowa: Plays at Illinois on Jan. 29.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp, right, drives around Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Iowa center Luka Garza shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Indiana guard Armaan Franklin drives to the basket past Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) walks off the court with teammates after an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Indiana won 81-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) is fouled by Iowa forward Keegan Murray during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Indiana won 81-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Indiana won 81-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket over Indiana guard Al Durham (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Indiana won 81-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Indiana forward Race Thompson fights for a rebound with Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Indiana won 81-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall