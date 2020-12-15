Indiana-Purdue, Michigan-Iowa canceled; bowl also called off

In Indiana, the cancellation came just as the Boilermakers (2-4) appeared ready to resume football activities after pausing them a week ago on the same day Indiana took the same step.

It’s unclear whether the cancellation will end a bizarre year which began with Purdue coach Jeff Brohm missing the season opener after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We’re not looking down that road,” Brohm said Monday when asked whether Purdue might be interested in playing in a bowl since there is no minimum number of wins needed this season.

The cancellation was a disappointing blow to the Hoosiers (6-1), who are having one of their best seasons in decades. The Hoosiers haven’t won a bowl game since 1991 and coach Tom Allen believes that would be a good way to wrap up a historic season.

Michigan had its Dec. 5 home game against Maryland and its visit to No. 3 Ohio State last week wiped out because of an ongoing outbreak. Athletic director Warde Manuel said there would have been more than 50 players unavailable because of positive tests and contact tracing requirements — more than last week or the week before.

“I am very proud of the way that our players worked to try and get back onto the field but the numbers simply don’t support us taking the field on Saturday," Manuel said. "This has been a very challenging and difficult 2020 for everyone and we want to make sure we are doing what is right for our student-athletes at every step along the way, and that ultimately is ensuring their health, safety and welfare.”

FILE - Ohio State linebackers Tuf Borland (32), Davon Hamilton (53) and Malik Harrison (39) smother Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, file photo. Michigan canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) celebrates with teammate Tyler Goodson (15) at the end of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 28-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) holds off Nebraska linebacker Will Honas (3) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams breaks up a pass intended for Indiana's Ty Fryfogle during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Madison, Wis.Indiana won 14-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Indiana tight end Turon Ivy Jr. (84) and place kicker Nathanael Snyder (99) celebrate with the Old Oaken Bucket following an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. The Indiana-Purdue rivalry game has been canceled again. Both schools had to pull out of last week’s regularly scheduled battle for the Old Oaken Bucket because of COVID-19 issues. The game was rescheduled as one of the Big Ten’s championship weekend bonus games, but the seventh-ranked Hoosiers and Boilermakers jointly announced that neither team will be able to play Friday. It will be the first time in-state rivals have not met in a football season since the Spanish flu pandemic forced cancellations in 1918 and ’19. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy