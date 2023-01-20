journal-news logo
Indiana police kill shooter in Walmart, 1 person injured

Indiana authorities say a man shot at police inside a Walmart before he was killed by officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man opened fire on police inside an Indiana Walmart before he was shot and killed by officers late Thursday, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of an active shooter around 10 p.m. at the store on South Red Bank Road in Evansville, WFIE-TV reported.

Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray said police entered the building and were fired upon by a male suspect.

Officers returned fire and killed the gunman, Gray said.

No officers were reported to have been wounded.

At least one other person was shot and transported to a hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known, Gray said, adding that there could could be additional victims.

Evansville, a city of around 116,000 residents on the Ohio River, is located 172 miles (276 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

