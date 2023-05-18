'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' debuts Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival

Ford, 80, who has said "Dial of Destiny" will be his last performance as the character, is also set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or from the Cannes Film Festival. Last year, Cannes feted "Top Gun Maverick" and Tom Cruise in a similar manner.

It's not the first “Indiana Jones” film to premiere in Cannes. The fourth installment, “Indiana and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” launched at the 2008 edition of the festival. Critics and fans alike dismissed “Crystal Skull” as a misjudged sequel, though it still made $790 million worldwide.