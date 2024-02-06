Indiana community mourns 6 siblings killed in house fire

“We all want answers," Mayor James Mueller said during the service. “It’s hard to even fathom how this could happen. Why could this happen? How could this be prevented so it could never happen again?” Mueller asked.

“There’s never going to be an answer that’s adequate when you lose children, to have their lives cut far, far too short," the mayor said.

Fire officials said the siblings were trapped by flames on the second floor of the home in South Bend, a city of about 100,000 people located just south of the Michigan state line. Their father survived the blaze. He told firefighters that he tried to rescue the children but was forced back by heavy smoke and wind-driven flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Community leader Lynn Coleman talked about the impact the "Smith6" have had on their community since their deaths.

“They’ve brought people together across this community — Black, white, Hispanic, Asian, young, old, rich, poor," Coleman said at the funeral. “They’ve connected people that would’ve never talked with each other. They’ve caused people to come together to say, ‘What can I do to help?’”