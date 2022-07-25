Indiana abortion debate draws protest crowds, vice president

Indiana's Republican Senate leaders proposed a bill last week that would prohibit abortions from the time an egg is implanted in a woman's uterus with limited exceptions — in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother. The proposal followed the political firestorm over a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to the state from neighboring Ohio to end her pregnancy.

“She is a baby,” Democratic Rep. Cherrish Pryor of Indianapolis, one of the lawmakers at the meeting with Harris, said of the child. “Why should we force babies to have babies?”

The case of the Ohio girl gained wide attention when an Indianapolis doctor said the child had to go to Indiana because Ohio banned abortions at the first detectable "fetal heartbeat" after the Supreme Court's abortion decision.

The ultimate fate of the Indiana abortion bill in the Republican-dominated Legislature is uncertain, as leaders of Indiana Right to Life, the state's most prominent anti-abortion group, are decrying the Senate proposal as weak and lacking enforcement provisions.

Republican Senate leaders said the bill would not add new criminal penalties against doctors involved with abortions, but they would face possibly having their medical licenses revoked for breaking the law.

Arleigh Rodgers is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Arleigh Rodgers on Twitter at https://twitter.com/arleighrodgers

Combined Shape Caption Vice President Kamala Harris meets with State Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, right, and Indiana Democratic legislators, to discuss reproductive rights at the Indiana State Library in Indianapolis, Monday, July 25, 2022. The Indiana legislature is starting a special legislative session to address new abortion legislation and refunds to residents from the states budget surplus. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy Combined Shape Caption Vice President Kamala Harris meets with State Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, right, and Indiana Democratic legislators, to discuss reproductive rights at the Indiana State Library in Indianapolis, Monday, July 25, 2022. The Indiana legislature is starting a special legislative session to address new abortion legislation and refunds to residents from the states budget surplus. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

