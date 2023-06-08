Indian wrestlers demanding arrest of sports official for sexual abuse suspend protests

Last month, the protest site was cleared and several wrestlers were briefly detained as they tried to march to India's new parliament on the day it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last week, the wrestlers threatened to dump their medals into the Ganges -- India's holiest river – but stopped at the last moment. A delegation of protesters also met India's Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence last week.

The protesting wrestlers have accused Singh, a 66-year-old powerful lawmaker representing the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, of sexually harassing seven young female wrestlers. Singh has called the protests “politically motivated."

Vinesh Phogat, who has won wrestling medals at the world championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, claimed in January that several coaches have exploited female wrestlers at the behest of the WFI president.

Indian police are investigating the allegations against Singh, and he has been questioned in the case. India’s Supreme Court has also acknowledged that the case involves “serious allegations of sexual harassment.”

The protests have found support from India’s opposition parties and farmer unions. Most of the Indian wrestlers come from the northern agricultural states of Haryana and Punjab.

The case has again highlighted the #MeToo movement in India, which picked up pace in 2018 when a spate of actresses and writers flooded social media with allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

