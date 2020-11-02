Indian troops kill top rebel commander in Kashmir fighting

Shortly after the gunfight, anti-India protests broke out in the neighborhood. Police fired tear gas and shotgun pellets to stop scores of stone-throwing young men from marching in the area.

The protesters were chanting slogans including “We want freedom” and “Go India, go back.” No one was reported injured in the clashes.

According to officials, Saifullah joined the rebels' ranks in 2014 and took charge of the Hizbul Mujahideen as its top operations commander after Indian troops killed his predecessor Reyaz Naikoo in May.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, but the rivals each claim the region in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India says Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris call it a legitimate freedom struggle.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

An Indian army soldier stands guard atop an armored vehicle near the site of a gun battle on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. According to police, Indian government forces killed Saifullah Mir, a top rebel commander of the region's largest rebel group, Hizbul Mujahideen which has spearheaded an armed rebellion against Indian rule for decades. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) Credit: Dar Yasin Credit: Dar Yasin

