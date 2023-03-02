Extradited Indian charged with murder in Australian city

Singh had returned to India from Sydney a day after Cordingley’s body was found and two days after her murder, leaving behind his wife and three children at their home south of Cairns in Innisfail, where he worked as a nurse.

“I am so relieved to have this person back here in Queensland," Cordingley’s mother, Vanessa Gardiner, said in a statement. “We thank the community for the ongoing love and support throughout these difficult times."

A New Delhi court approved Singh’s extradition in late January after he surrendered his appeal rights, which could have tied up the legal process for years.

He was arrested in November 2022 on the outskirts of the Indian capital. His arrest came three weeks after Queensland police targeted him with a 1 million Australian dollar ($677,000) reward.

Smith would not comment on whether the reward had been collected, saying it was a confidential process.

Australia had applied to India for Singh’s extradition in March 2021, but he could not be found. Police suspect he spent most of his time since he left Australia in his home state of Punjab.

