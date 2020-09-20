Indian lawmakers pass farm bills amid uproar in Parliament

On Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal party lawmaker Harsimrat Kaur resigned as minister for food processing in protest against the bills. The party is one of the Modi government’s most trusted allies.

Tomar sought to allay critics of the legislation by saying that the government’s market intervention policy to procure agriculture crops from farmers will continue. The policy insures farmers against any sharp fall in prices of their agricultural produce.

However, the opposition leaders launched scathing attacks on the government, calling the legislation “black law” and “pro-corporate.”

Rahul Gandhi, a top leader of the main opposition Congress party, said in a tweet Sunday that Modi “is making farmers ‘slaves’ of the capitalists, which the country will never allow to succeed.”

The government has projected that its massive support plans in the agriculture sector will double farmers’ income by 2022.

Participating in the Parliament debate, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, now a lawmaker, asked Modi to explain the short- and long-term impact of the bills on farmers.

“The prime minister should explain why there’s a hurry to pass the bills amid the pandemic,” he said. Modi should “explain how it will help in achieving the government’s goal of doubling farmers’ income,” he added.

Farmers have long been seen as the heart and soul of India, where agriculture supports more than half of the country’s 1.4 billion people. But they’ve also seen their economic clout diminish over the last three decades. Once accounting for a third of India’s gross domestic product, farmers now account for only 15% of the country's $2.9 trillion economy.

India’s farmers, often complaining about being ignored, hold frequent protests to demand better crop prices, more loan waivers and even water delivery systems to guarantee irrigation during dry spells. Sometimes they stage sit-ins or dump truckloads of vegetables onto highways to disrupt traffic. Several protests by farmers were reported against the bills in northern India on Sunday.

More than half of India’s farmers are in debt, with 20,638 killing themselves in 2018 and 2019, according to India’s National Crime Records Bureau.

Many factors are believed to contribute to farmer suicides, including poor crop yields, financial devastation or debt, and a lack of community support.