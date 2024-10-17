Indian government employee charged in foiled murder-for-hire plot in New York City

Breaking: Cleveland mayor says Browns owners have decided to move team from lakefront home

The Justice Department has announced criminal charges against an Indian government employee in connection with a foiled plot to kill a U.S. citizen in New York City
By ERIC TUCKER and LARRY NEUMEISTER – Associated Press
4 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced criminal charges against an Indian government employee Thursday in connection with a foiled plot to kill a U.S. citizen in New York City.

Yikash Yadav remains at large but faces murder-for-hire charges in federal court.

The murder-for-hire plot was first disclosed by federal prosecutors last year when they announced charges against a man, Nikhil Gupta, who was recruited by a then-unidentified Indian government employee to orchestrate the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in New York.

