Indian farmers end yearlong protests and return home

Modi’s government had insisted that the laws were necessary reforms to modernize Indian farming and would lead to a deregulated market with more private-sector control of agriculture.

The farmers said the laws would drastically shrink their incomes and leave them at the mercy of big corporations. In protest, they pressed for the complete repeal of the laws.

They also demanded the government guarantee prices for certain essential crops such as wheat and rice. Currently, an overwhelming majority of farmers sell only to government-sanctioned marketplaces at fixed prices.

Farmers form one of India's most influential voting blocs and Modi's decision to scrap the laws came ahead of elections early next year in key states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, both significant agricultural producers and where his Bharatiya Janata Party is eager to shore up its support.

Political analysts say the upcoming elections are a major reason behind the surprise move, but that it’s too early to say whether it will work.

“Modi apologized to farmers but only after resorting to dictatorship. We were called terrorists. He bowed to protests because of the upcoming elections,” said Jaigran, another farmer who uses just one name.

Initially, Modi’s government had tried to discredit the protestors — mostly Sikh farmers — by dismissing their concerns as motivated by religious nationalism. Some leaders in Modi’s party called them “Khalistanis,” a reference to a movement for an independent Sikh homeland in India.

Such allegations backfired, further angering the farmers and their supporters.

The protests drew international support and were the biggest challenge Modi's government faced since coming to power in 2014.

They were largely peaceful but violence erupted on Jan. 26 when thousands of farmers briefly took over New Delhi's historic Red Fort in a deeply symbolic move. At least one farmer died and a number of protesters and police were injured.

Farmers’ leaders say more than 500 protesters have died due to suicide, cold weather and COVID-19 since November last year and they insist the government should pay 500,000 rupees ($6,750) in compensation per family. But the government says it has no figures on the number of deaths during the movement.

The leaders said they will review next month the steps taken by the government and decide their future course of action.

Caption Indian farmers celebrate while leaving the protest site in Singhu, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tens of thousands of jubilant Indian farmers on Saturday cleared protest sites on the capital's outskirts and began returning home, marking an end to their year-long demonstrations against agricultural reforms that were repealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in a rare retreat. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri

Caption FILE - An Indian farmer is silhouetted as he dismantles a temporary structure used during protests in Ghazipur on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Tens of thousands of jubilant Indian farmers on Saturday cleared protest sites on the capital's outskirts and began returning home, drawing an end to their year-long agitation against controversial farm laws that were repealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in a rare retreat. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File) Credit: Altaf Qadri

Caption A group of Indian farmers dance at the protest site as they started to dismantle temporary structures used during protests in Ghazipur, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Thousands of Indian farmers suspended their year-long protest on Thursday after the government withdrew contentious farm laws and set up a committee to consider their other demands, including guaranteed prices for key crops and the withdrawal of criminal cases against the protesters. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri