Indian couple run street-side classes for poor students

“They don’t have access to internet, their schools are shut and they don’t have any means to learn,” said Veena, who bought books, pencils, notebooks and other teaching materials, and set up the small, open-air classroom under the shade of a leafy banyan tree.

India’s stringent lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 shut schools across the country in late March. Most remain closed as the number of cases has surged past 5 million, making India second worst-hit in the world after the United States.

While many private schools switched to digital learning and online classes, children in most government-run schools either don’t have that option or don’t have the means to purchase digital learning tools like laptops and smartphones.

“There is only one mobile phone in my family and it is usually with my father. I can’t study online,” said Nitin Mishra, a ninth grader in Virendra’s math class. Mishra’s mother works as a part-time maid and his father is unable to find employment as India’s economy has been hit hard by the pandemic.

The street-side classes have grown as dozens of children showed keen interest. Now the Guptas — with help from their driver, Heera — teach three different groups three times a week, morning and evening.

After class, the children are treated to homemade lemonade and cookies prepared by Veena.

The Guptas say teaching the kids makes them feel closer to their grandchildren, who live abroad.

“My father would make me spend my summer vacation learning the next year’s curriculum in advance,” said Virendra, who served as Indian ambassador to several countries including South Africa.

“That really boosted my confidence and made me interested in schoolwork. And that is what I am trying to do with these children, so when their school reopens, they are slightly ahead of their class.”

Veena said she hopes to recruit more volunteers to teach the street-side classes.

“It is not about the money that people can contribute and give, it is about their time,” she said. “They should take out little bit of their time, an hour or so, if not every day, every alternate day, and come and help these children.”

A former diplomat Virendra Gupta and his singer wife Veena Gupta pose for a photograph with underprivileged children whom they teach on a sidewalk in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 3, 2020.

A stray dog sleeps on a sidewalk as former diplomat Virendra Gupta, far right, and his singer wife Veena Gupta teach underprivileged children in New Delhi, India, on, Sept. 3, 2020.

Children wave goodbye to Veena Gupta as she leaves after conducting a class on a sidewalk in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 3, 2020.

A child practices writing numbers on a sidewalk class in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 3, 2020.

Children return home after their class on a sidewalk in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 3, 2020.

Children lay a sheet to sit on for their class on a sidewalk as their teacher Veena Gupta watches in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 3, 2020.

Children attend a sidewalk class for underprivileged children taught by an Indian couple, Veena Gupta and her husband Virendra Gupta, in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 3, 2020.

A boy learns addition on a sidewalk class taught by an Indian couple, Veena Gupta and her husband Virendra Gupta, in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 3, 2020.

Children practice writing numbers during a sidewalk class taught by an Indian couple, Veena Gupta and her husband Virendra Gupta, in New Delhi, India, on, Sept. 3, 2020.

Veena Gupta takes a class for underprivileged children on a sidewalk in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 3, 2020.

Veena Gupta speaks to a child during a class for underprivileged children she conducts along with her husband Virendra Gupta, in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 3, 2020.

Veena Gupta, right, performs stretch exercises during a class for underprivileged children she conducts with her husband Virendra Gupta, in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 3, 2020.

Children walk home after attending classes taught by an Indian couple, Veena Gupta and her husband Virendra Gupta on a sidewalk in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 3, 2020.

A woman looks at a work done by her children after classes taught by an Indian couple, Veena Gupta and her husband Virendra Gupta on a sidewalk in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 3, 2020.

Veena Gupta teaches the English alphabets to a child on a sidewalk in New Delhi, India, on Sept. 3, 2020.