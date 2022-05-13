Indian couple longing for grandchild sues son, his wife

Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer, said it was an emotional and sensitive issue for him and his wife, Sadhana Prasad, and they cannot wait any longer. His son, a pilot, was married six years ago.

"We want a grandson or a granddaughter within a year or compensation, because I have spent my life's earnings on my son’s education,” Prasad told reporters on Thursday.