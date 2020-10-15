Indian cinemas reboot after months of blackout from virus

Some Indian states have been cautious.

Authorities in Mumbai, the home of Bollywood, put off reopening cinemas for the time being. The southern Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, is the worst-hit state with nearly 37% of the country’s COVID-19 fatalities.

Every year, Bollywood produces more than 2,000 films that feature complex dance routines, singing and a spectacularly large and lavish cast. It unites a diverse nation and is India's best-known brand globally. The industry’s success over the years is also a boon for the economy, which, since the pandemic began, has nosedived to its slowest growth on record.

As theaters reopen to an audience that has embraced moviegoing as part of its contemporary culture, it's seen as a step toward kickstarting an industry that boasts of being the world’s largest producer of films.

But Indian filmmakers, reeling from zero box-office returns in this pandemic year, have so far not lined up any new big-ticket releases and have pushed their films directly to online streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

On Thursday, many theaters across the country re-released earlier hits.

Films like “Tanhaji,” a historical epic about a Hindu warrior who rises against the Mughals, “Thappad,” a social drama on domestic violence, and “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,” a rom-com featuring a gay couple, were played across multiple screens. “PM Narendra Modi,” an unabashed hagiography of the Indian prime minister that was released last year, also ran on some screens.

The reopening of cinemas comes as trends suggest a decline in new infections.

India saw a surge in July and added more than 2 million in August and another 3 million in September. But it is seeing a slower pace of coronavirus spread since mid-September, when the daily infections touched a record of 97,894. It is averaging a little more than 70,000 cases daily so far this month.

But some experts say that India's tally may not be reliable because of poor reporting and inadequate health infrastructure. India is also relying heavily on antigen tests, which are faster but less accurate than traditional RT-PCR tests.

Health officials have warned about the potential for the virus to spread during the religious festival season beginning later this month.

“The next 2 1/2 months are going to be very crucial for us in our fight against corona because of the winter season and the festival season," Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Wednesday. "It becomes responsibility of every citizen to not let our guard down and follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior to curb spread of the infection.”

Associated Press video journalist Shonal Ganguly contributed to this report.