India voids law that sought billions in retrospective taxes

In the case of a $2 billion tax claim against Vodafone, the tribunal in The Hague ruled against the government and said the tax levied against the company was “in breach of the guarantee of fair and equitable treatment.” Another claimant, Cairn Energy, was awarded damages of more than $1.2 billion at the tribunal.

The Indian government said it has appealed both of those arbitration awards and expects it will settle billions of dollars in international disputes.

Tarun Bajaj, revenue secretary at the finance ministry, said scrapping the law is a “very good sign for the foreign investors” and will make India’s market more “conducive to the industries.”

“We want to give a message to the global investors that India believes in the stability and certainty of taxation,” he said.

Experts hailed the decision as investor-friendly, but said the government should have acted as soon as it took office in 2014.

“The government could have certainly avoided an unnecessary legal battle that tarnished India's image by scrapping the law much earlier,” said Pushkar Anand, a law professor at the University of Delhi. “The ball now is in the court of the investors.”