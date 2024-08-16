India to hold local polls in disputed Kashmir from Sept. 18, 5 years after revoking its autonomy

The elections are to be held through Oct. 1 in a staggered process that allows the government to deploy tens of thousands of troops to prevent any outbreak of violence. Votes will be counted on Oct. 4.

However, the local assembly will barely have any legislative powers with only nominal control over education and culture. Legislating laws for the region will continue to be with India’s parliament while policy decisions will be made in New Delhi.

Local politicians have demanded the earliest restoration of statehood so that full legislative powers could be returned to the local assembly.