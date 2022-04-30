India seizes $725 million China's Xiaomi over remittances

The Enforcement Directorate, India's financial investigation agency, tweeted that it had seized the amount from Xiaomi's local unit. The move comes after an investigation was launched by the federal agency in February over concerns of illegal remittances, local media reported.

The agency said the smartphone maker had transferred $725 million to “three foreign based entities” under the guise of royalty payments, according to a statement quoted by the Press Trust of India. Earlier this month, the agency had also questioned Xiaomi's global vice president, Manu Kumar Jain, at the company's regional office in the southern city of Bengaluru, PTI reported.