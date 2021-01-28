India says China ties at crossroads amid border standoff

He said that to date India has yet to receive a credible explanation for the change in China’s stance or reasons for the massing of troops in border areas.

"It is a different matter that our own forces have responded appropriately and held their own in very challenging circumstances,” he said.

There was no immediate comment from the Chinese government.

The standoff has continued despite nine rounds of meetings involving local military commanders and the political dialogue by foreign and defense ministers.

Both sides have mobilized tens of thousands of soldiers, artillery and fighter aircraft along the fiercely contested border known as the Line of Actual Control that separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety.

India and China fought a war in 1962.