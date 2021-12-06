India hosts Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US

India, a major buyer of military equipment, depended largely on the former Soviet Union during the Cold War. But it has been diversifying its purchases by opting for U.S. equipment as well. During the Donald Trump presidency, the U.S. and India concluded defense deals worth over $3 billion. Bilateral defense trade increased from near zero in 2008 to $15 billion in 2019.

India’s acquisition of Russian S-400 missile systems which it considers to be critical in countering China could prove to be an irritant in Indo-U.S. ties.

Washington has asked its partners to stay away from Russian military equipment to avoid possible sanctions.

India and Russia are also expected to strengthen their trade deals. They have already set a target of $30 billion in bilateral trade by the end of 2025.

Caption Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, right, shakes hand with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup Caption Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, right, shakes hand with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup