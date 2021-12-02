India confirms omicron variant cases, says get the shot now

Balram Bhargava, the head of the Indian Council of Medical Research, India’s apex medical research body, urged people not to panic and to get vaccinated.

“Increased vaccine uptake is the need of the hour. Don’t delay in getting fully vaccinated,” he said.

Some Indian states have issued strict restriction guidelines for international arrivals as precautionary measures, including mandatory COVID-19 tests for those originating from South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong.

More than 56% of Indians have received at least one shot — 32% are fully vaccinated and 24% have received a single shot, according to Our World In Data.

