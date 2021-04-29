India cases set new global record; millions vote in 1 state

More than 8 million people are eligible to vote in at least 11,860 polling stations across the state. Election Commission has said social distancing measures would be in place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party have faced criticism over the last few weeks for holding huge election rallies in the state, which health experts suggest might have driven the surge there too. Other political parties also participated in rallies.

The state recorded more than 17,000 cases in the last 24 hours — its highest spike since the pandemic began.

Starting Wednesday, all Indians 18 and older were allowed to register on a government app for vaccinations, but social media were flooded with complaints the app had crashed due to high use, and once it was working again, no appointments were available.

The vaccinations are supposed to start Saturday, but India, one of the world’s biggest producers of vaccines, does not yet have enough doses for everyone. Even the ongoing effort to inoculate people above 45 is stuttering.

One state, Maharashtra, has already said it won’t be able to start on Saturday.

Since January, nearly 10% of Indians have received one jab, but only around 1.5% have received both required doses.

On Thursday, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters that the country is facing an “unprecedented” second surge with over 3 million active cases that have pushed the health system close to collapse, causing the acute shortages of oxygen and other hospital supplies.

Help is coming from overseas. “There's been an outpouring of, lets say, assistance from various countries,” Shringla said, adding that over 40 nations have committed to send assistance.

The White House said the U.S. will send more than $100 million worth of items, including 1,000 oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks and 1 million rapid diagnostic tests. They will begin arriving Thursday, just days after President Joe Biden promised to step up assistance. The U.S. and Britain have already sent a shipment of medical items.

France, Germany, Ireland and Australia have also promised help, and Russia sent two aircraft carrying oxygen generating equipment, Shringla said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has advised its citizens to leave India. An alert on the U.S. Embassy’s website warned that “access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited in India due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.”

A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 29, 2021.

A health worker takes a mouth swab sample of a boy to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 29, 2021.

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman as others wait to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 29, 2021.

People wait in a queue to register their names to get tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 29, 2021.

An Indian man sleeps next to a signage urging people to stay at home as a precaution against coronavirus in the premises of a hospital in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 29, 2021.

This photograph released by Indian External Affairs Ministry shows a shipment containing 120 oxygen concentrators that arrived from U.K. to India, Thursday, April 29, 2021. With India's healthcare system collapsing under the record coronavirus surge, help is coming from overseas.