India beats New Zealand by 4 wickets to win Champions Trophy final

India's KL Rahul. left, and teammate Ravindra Jadeja celebrate after winning the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP


Updated 2 minutes ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — India won another global cricket tournament with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma led the chase with 76 off 83 balls and Lokesh Rahul’s unbeaten 34 helped India cross the finish line on 254-6 in 49 overs to win the Champions Trophy for the third time.

Half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell earlier helped New Zealand, which won the toss and chose to bat first, put on 251-7 in its 50 overs on a slow, two-paced Dubai wicket.

Sharma provided a fiery start to India's innings, hitting seven fours and three sixes. Hardik Pandya scored 18, putting on a crucial 38 runs off 36 balls for the sixth wicket with Rahul.

It was India's 23rd win in 24 games across the last three men's ICC events stretching back to 2023 – the only loss coming against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup final.

India won the Twenty20 World Cup final against South Africa last year.

Both sides have previously won this tournament. India’s previous success came in 2013 and it was runner-up to Pakistan in 2017. It also shared the trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002 after a rain-affected two-day final.

New Zealand won the Champions Trophy (then the ICC Knockout Trophy) in 2000 – it beat India in the final at Nairobi, Kenya. It remains the only limited-overs ICC trophy in the Black Caps’ cabinet.

All of India's matches were played in Dubai after the Indian government refused permission for its team go to official host Pakistan on security grounds.

UNBEATEN INDIA

India went through the entire tournament unbeaten after wins against Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in the group phase, and then Australia in the semifinal.

New Zealand beat Pakistan in Karachi, and then Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, before making the trip to Dubai to play India. The Black Caps then returned to Pakistan where it beat South Africa in the second semifinal at Lahore.

It was an intense, see-sawing final – with some quick-fire batting against the new balls, and occasionally mediocre Indian fielding in contrast to flashes of brilliance from New Zealand. But India's class and depth prevailed.

Spin took center stage as expected.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket



Credit: AP

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Credit: AP



Credit: AP

Credit: AP

