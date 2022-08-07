In wake of floods, typical barbs at Kentucky political event

Living up to the event's reputation for edgy attacks, Republicans wanting to unseat Beshear took aim at restrictions that the governor imposed on businesses and gatherings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor has said his actions saved lives at a perilous time when vaccines were not available. The state's GOP-dominated legislature reined in the governor's virus policymaking power in a case settled by the state's Supreme Court.

GOP gubernatorial hopeful Ryan Quarles referred to Beshear as the "shutdown governor."

“He shut down our economy,” said Quarles, the state's agriculture commissioner. "He shut down our ‘mom and pop’ stores. He killed countless jobs and kept the big box stores open.

“Folks, just because we lived through a global pandemic doesn't mean that our rights, our freedoms and liberties should be tossed out the window,” he added.

In his speech, Kentucky Democratic Party Chairman Colmon Elridge came to the defense of Beshear, who consistently receives strong approval ratings from Kentuckians in polls. Elridge praised Beshear's efforts in leading recovery efforts in tornado-ravaged western Kentucky and said he'll do the same for flood victims in the state's Appalachian region.

“Once again, our governor is showing through his actions how we show up in moments of devastation and embrace our fellow Kentuckian, not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Kentuckians,” Elridge said.

The governor is highlighting his management of the state's economy in asking voters for a second term. Kentucky has posted records for job creation and investments during his term and recently posted its lowest-ever unemployment rates.

Beshear was already a committed no-show for the state's premiere political event. The governor initially planned a visit to Israel that coincided with the Fancy Farm picnic. He canceled that trip after the massive flooding hit eastern Kentucky.

The Fancy Farm stage was dominated by Republican officeholders — reflecting the GOP's electoral dominance. The event is a rite of passage for statewide candidates, who are tested in stump-style speeches in the August heat while facing taunts and shouts from partisans from the other party.

The political attacks were punctuated by calls for continued public support for people rebuilding from tornadoes and facing the same daunting task in flood-ravaged areas.

“We might be sharing a few laughs today, but whether we’re Republican or Democrat, know that we are with you," said GOP gubernatorial hopeful Daniel Cameron. "When natural disasters strike, we take off our partisan hats and we root for each other. We help repair and we help rebuild.”

Cameron then shifted into promoting his candidacy. He touted his endorsement from former President Donald Trump and his work as the state's attorney general in defending Kentucky’s anti-abortion laws and fighting Biden administration policies in court.

“I am the best candidate and the only candidate that can beat Andy Beshear next fall,” Cameron said.

Two other GOP gubernatorial candidates also made pitches to the crowd and a statewide television audience that watched — state Auditor Mike Harmon and state Rep. Savannah Maddox.

The still-emerging 2023 governor's race already is overshadowing the state's top-of-the-ticket race this year — the contest between Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Democratic challenger Charles Booker. Paul was unable to attend the picnic because of Senate duties.

Also missing from the political speaking Saturday was Kentucky's most powerful Republican, Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell. A picnic mainstay for decades, McConnell relishes the verbal combat but also missed the event because of Senate duties. In a Senate speech Saturday, McConnell said the federal role in the long recovery for flood-damaged areas in his home state will grow once the rebuilding begins.

“Soon I’ll visit the region myself to meet with flood victims and listen to their concerns," McConnell said. "Then I’ll take what I hear from my constituents back to Washington and ensure we stand by their side as we rebuild bigger and better than before.”

Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to hard-hit Kentucky counties.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, center, talks with residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Harmon is a candidate in the Republican primary for Kentucky Governor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, center, helps set up lunch for residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Republican Kentucky State Representative Savannah Maddox addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Maddox is a candidate in the republican primary for Kentucky Governor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Kentucky Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Quarles is a candidate in the republican primary for Kentucky Governor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Kentucky Representative James Comer, R-Ky., addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Kentucky State Democratic Chair Colmon Elridge addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Kentucky Democratic candidate for Senate Charles Booker, addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Booker is running against Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for his Senate seat. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Kentucky Democratic candidate for Senate Charles Booker, addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Booker is running against Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for his Senate seat. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Kentucky Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives Jimmy Ausbrooks, addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Ausbrooks is running against James Comer (R-Ky.) for his House seat. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Kelley Paul, left, wife of Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), speaks with Representative James Comer (R-Ky.), right, before the start of the program at the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Kelley Paul, wife of Senator Rand Paul, (R-Ky.), addresses the audience gathered during the Fancy Farm Picnic at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Paul represented her husband at the political event. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, center, talks with residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, center, arrives to talk with residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, center, answers question from residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)