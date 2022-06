In Ukraine, mines take lives even after fighting moves on

“I’m afraid something like this can happen again,” he said.

Ukraine is now one of the most mined countries in Europe. The east of the country, fought over with Russia-backed separatists since 2014, was already contaminated by mines even before the Feb. 24 invasion multiplied the scale and complexity of the dangers both there and elsewhere.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said last week that 300,000 square kilometers (115,000 square miles) — the size of Arizona or Italy — need to be cleared. The ongoing fighting will only expand the area.

The war’s deadly remnants will “continue to be a hidden threat for many years to come,” said Mairi Cunningham, who leads clearance efforts in Ukraine for The Halo Trust, a demining NGO that got $4 million in U.S. government funding in May for its work in the country.

There's no complete government count of mine deaths since the invasion, but every week authorities have reported cases of civilians killed and wounded. Cunningham said her group has counted 52 civilian deaths and 65 injuries since February and “that's likely under-reported.” The majority were from anti-tank mines, in agricultural areas, she said.

On a mobile app called “Demining Ukraine” that officials launched last month, people can send photos, video and the geolocation of explosive objects they come across, for subsequent removal. The app got more than 2,000 tip-offs in its first week.

The track where Schvydchenko had his brush with death is still used, despite now being marked with bright red warning signs bearing a white skull and crossbones. It scythes through corn fields on the outskirts of Makariv — a once comely town west of Kyiv that bears the battle scars of Russia's failed assault on the capital in the war's early weeks.

Even with the Russian soldiers gone, danger lurks amid the surrounding poppy meadows, fields and woodlands. Deminers found another explosive charge — undetonated — just meters (feet) away from Schvydchenko's blown-up truck. On another track outside the nearby village of Andriivka, three people were killed in March by a mine that ripped open their minivan, spewing its cargo of food jars and tin cans now rusting in the dirt.

In a field close by, a tractor driver was wounded in May by an anti-tank mine that hurled the wreckage onto another mine, which also detonated. Halo Trust workers are now methodically scouring that site — where Russian troops dug foxholes — for any other devices.

Cunningham said the chaotic way the battle for Kyiv unfolded complicates the task of finding mines. Russian forces thrust toward the capital but were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

“Often it was Russians held an area, put some anti-vehicle mines nearby — a few in and around their position — and then left,” she said. “It’s scattered.”

Mines are still being laid on the battlefields, now concentrated to the east and south where Russia has focused its offensive since its soldiers withdrew from around Kyiv and the north, badly bloodied.

A Ukrainian unit that buried TM-62 mines on a forest track in the eastern Donbas region this week, in holes scooped out with spades, told The Associated Press that the aim was to prevent Russian troops from advancing toward their trenches.

Russian booby-trapping has sometimes had no clear military rhyme or reason, Ukrainian officials say. In towns around Kyiv, explosive experts found devices in unpredictable places.

When Tetiana Kutsenko, 71, got back her home near Makariv that Russian troops had occupied, she found bloodstains and an apparent bullet hole on the bathroom floor and tripwires in her back yard.

The thin strands of copper wire had been rigged to explosive detonators.

“I’m afraid to go to the woods now,” she said. “Now, I’m looking down every time I take a step.”

___

Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Srdjan Nedeljkovic in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and Hanna Arhirova in Kyiv, Ukraine also contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption Flowers in a field near a poster warning about mines in Lypivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Combined Shape Caption Flowers in a field near a poster warning about mines in Lypivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Combined Shape Caption Unexploded shells and other weaponry lay beside a road near Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Combined Shape Caption Unexploded shells and other weaponry lay beside a road near Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Combined Shape Caption A mine detection worker with the HALO Trust de-mining NGO takes a break while from searching for anti-tank and anti personnel land mines in Lypivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Combined Shape Caption A mine detection worker with the HALO Trust de-mining NGO takes a break while from searching for anti-tank and anti personnel land mines in Lypivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Combined Shape Caption Tetiana Kutsenko stands at the entrance of her home that was occupied by Russian soldiers in Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. When Kutsenko got back her home that Russian troops had occupied, she found bloodstains and an apparent bullet hole on the bathroom floor and tripwires in her back yard. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Combined Shape Caption Tetiana Kutsenko stands at the entrance of her home that was occupied by Russian soldiers in Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. When Kutsenko got back her home that Russian troops had occupied, she found bloodstains and an apparent bullet hole on the bathroom floor and tripwires in her back yard. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Combined Shape Caption The wreckage of a burned out van that triggered an anti-tank mine, killing its three occupants, lies by the side of a dirt track in Andriyivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Combined Shape Caption The wreckage of a burned out van that triggered an anti-tank mine, killing its three occupants, lies by the side of a dirt track in Andriyivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Combined Shape Caption A poster warning about mines in Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Combined Shape Caption A poster warning about mines in Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Combined Shape Caption The inside of a wreckage of a burned out van that triggered an anti-tank mine, killing its three occupants, lies by the side of a dirt track in Andriyivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Combined Shape Caption The inside of a wreckage of a burned out van that triggered an anti-tank mine, killing its three occupants, lies by the side of a dirt track in Andriyivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Combined Shape Caption Tetiana Kutsenko stands outside her home that was occupied by Russian soldiers in Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. When Kutsenko got back her home that Russian troops had occupied, she found bloodstains and an apparent bullet hole on the bathroom floor and tripwires in her back yard. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Combined Shape Caption Tetiana Kutsenko stands outside her home that was occupied by Russian soldiers in Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. When Kutsenko got back her home that Russian troops had occupied, she found bloodstains and an apparent bullet hole on the bathroom floor and tripwires in her back yard. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Combined Shape Caption Cans of food lay next to a wreckage of a burned out van that triggered an anti-tank mine, killing its three occupants, lies by the side of a dirt track in Andriyivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stop. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Combined Shape Caption Cans of food lay next to a wreckage of a burned out van that triggered an anti-tank mine, killing its three occupants, lies by the side of a dirt track in Andriyivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stop. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Combined Shape Caption A mine detection worker with the HALO Trust de-mining NGO explains how they search for anti-tank and anti personnel land mines in Lypivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stop. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Combined Shape Caption A mine detection worker with the HALO Trust de-mining NGO explains how they search for anti-tank and anti personnel land mines in Lypivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stop. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Combined Shape Caption Vadym Schvydchenko stands next to his truck recently damaged by a mine on a dirt track near Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The detonation of the 7.5-kilogram (16-pound) explosive charge blew Vadym Schvydchenko and his daughter's toy clean out of the cabin. The truck — and his livelihood — went up in flames. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Combined Shape Caption Vadym Schvydchenko stands next to his truck recently damaged by a mine on a dirt track near Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The detonation of the 7.5-kilogram (16-pound) explosive charge blew Vadym Schvydchenko and his daughter's toy clean out of the cabin. The truck — and his livelihood — went up in flames. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Combined Shape Caption Tetiana Kutsenko stands outside her home that was occupied by Russian soldiers in Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. When Kutsenko got back her home that Russian troops had occupied, she found bloodstains and an apparent bullet hole on the bathroom floor and tripwires in her back yard. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Combined Shape Caption Tetiana Kutsenko stands outside her home that was occupied by Russian soldiers in Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. When Kutsenko got back her home that Russian troops had occupied, she found bloodstains and an apparent bullet hole on the bathroom floor and tripwires in her back yard. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Combined Shape Caption A mine detection worker with the HALO Trust de-mining NGO searches for anti-tank and anti personnel land mines in Lypivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Combined Shape Caption A mine detection worker with the HALO Trust de-mining NGO searches for anti-tank and anti personnel land mines in Lypivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Combined Shape Caption A mine detection worker with the HALO Trust de-mining NGO takes a break while from searching for anti-tank and anti personnel land mines in Lypivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Combined Shape Caption A mine detection worker with the HALO Trust de-mining NGO takes a break while from searching for anti-tank and anti personnel land mines in Lypivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Combined Shape Caption Flowers inside of a wreckage of a burned out van that triggered an anti-tank mine, killing its three occupants, lies by the side of a dirt track in Andriyivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Combined Shape Caption Flowers inside of a wreckage of a burned out van that triggered an anti-tank mine, killing its three occupants, lies by the side of a dirt track in Andriyivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Combined Shape Caption Tetiana Kutsenko enters her home that was occupied by Russian soldiers in Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. When Kutsenko got back her home that Russian troops had occupied, she found bloodstains and an apparent bullet hole on the bathroom floor and tripwires in her back yard. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Combined Shape Caption Tetiana Kutsenko enters her home that was occupied by Russian soldiers in Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. When Kutsenko got back her home that Russian troops had occupied, she found bloodstains and an apparent bullet hole on the bathroom floor and tripwires in her back yard. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Combined Shape Caption Weaponry lay beside a road near Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Combined Shape Caption Weaponry lay beside a road near Makariv, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Combined Shape Caption A poster warning about mines lies beside a road in Lypivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Combined Shape Caption A poster warning about mines lies beside a road in Lypivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosive devices that will endanger civilian lives and limbs long after the fighting stops. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko