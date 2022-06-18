In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war

Ratushnyi had “a heart full of love for Ukraine,” said Misha Reva, who traveled in his soldier's uniform from the war's front lines by overnight train to say goodbye to the friend he met for the first time on Maidan, in the midst of the protests. Ratushnyi was then just 16; Reva was in his early 20s. It was Ratushnyi who introduced Reva to the woman who is now his wife, also on the square.

During the protests where riot police used batons and eventually bullets with abandon, the two friends sheltered together for one night in St. Michael’s, the cathedral where the memorial service for Ratushnyi was held Saturday morning. Poppies and a traditional loaf of bread were placed on his coffin covered with Ukraine's blue and yellow flag.

Reva said he and Ratushnyi signed up to fight on the very first day of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24. After taking part in the defense of Kyiv in the invasion's opening weeks, Ratushnyi then joined an army brigade, doing military intelligence work, Reva said. He was killed June 9 around the town of Izyum on the war's eastern front, according to the environmental campaign group that Ratushnyi led in Kyiv. He fought for the preservation from development of a wooded park where people ski in winter.

“He was such a solid and big personality,” Reva said. “It's a great loss for Ukraine.”

During the commemorations for Ratushnyi, air raid alarms sounded. They're daily occurrences in Kyiv, which is now relatively peaceful, but reminders of the war raging to the east and south. Other reminders were the dozens of soldiers, some holding flowers, among the mourners. Some draped yellow and blue flags over their shoulders.

“He was a symbol, a symbol of a new Ukraine, of freedom and a new generation that wants to fight for its rights,” said Serhli Sasyn, 21.

The “best people are dying now,” he added.

A woman kneels at activist and soldier Roman Ratushny's coffin during his memorial service in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Ratushny died in a battle near Izyum, where Russian and Ukrainian troops are fighting for control of the area. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Soldiers carry the coffin of activist and soldier Roman Ratushny for his memorial service in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Ratushny died in a battle near Izyum, where Russian and Ukrainian troops are fighting for control of the area. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Women attend a memorial service of activist and soldier Roman Ratushny at Maidan square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Ratushny died in a battle near Izyum, where Russian and Ukrainian troops are fighting for control the area. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Soldiers place an Ukrainian flag on the coffin of activist and soldier Roman Ratushny during a memorial service at Maidan square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Ratushny died in a battle near Izyum, where Russian and Ukrainian troops are fighting for control the area. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

People walk towards Maidan square to attend a memorial service of activist and soldier Roman Ratushny in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Ratushny died in a battle near Izyum, where Russian and Ukrainian troops are fighting for control of the area. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A soldier holds a picture of activist and soldier Roman Ratushny during a memorial service in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Ratushny died in a battle near Izyum, where Russian and Ukrainian troops are fighting for control of the area. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)