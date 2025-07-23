In their words: Families of slain students share emotions at Bryan Kohberger's sentencing

Breaking: West Chester Twp. trustees raise questions about Lakota facilities plan, cost to taxpayers

Alivea Goncalves, sister of victim Kaylee Goncalves speaks at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By CLAIRE RUSH – Associated Press
Updated 56 minutes ago
The families and loved ones of the four students stabbed to death in a home near the University of Idaho campus faced Bryan Kohberger during his sentencing in a Boise court Wednesday in an outpouring of grief, anger and even forgiveness.

Many spoke through tears in giving their emotional statements. Some addressed Kohberger directly, while others said they did not want to “waste the words” on him.

The judge also choked up at times.

Here's a look at the hearing in their words:

Alivea Goncalves, Kaylee's sister

Alivea Goncalves' voice didn't waver as she asked Kohberger questions about the details of the killings, like what her sister's last words were. The family has previously blasted the plea deal because it thwarted the opportunity to reveal those details in a trial.

“If you were really smart, do you think you’d be here right now? What’s it like needing this much attention just to feel real?” she said.

Kohberger remained expressionless as Alivea Goncalves insulted him.

“You didn’t win, you just exposed yourself as the coward you are. You’re a delusional, pathetic, hypochondriac loser,” she said.

The courtroom applauded after Goncalves’ sister delivered her final line, which disparaged Kohberger for attacking his victims “in the middle of the night in their sleep.”

If he hadn't, Alivea Goncalves said, “Kaylee would have kicked your ass.”

Bethany Funke, surviving roommate

“I have not slept through a single night since this happened. I constantly wake up in panics, terrified someone is breaking in or someone is here to hurt me, or I'm about to lose someone else that I love," Funke said in a statement read by a friend. “For a long time, I could barely get out of bed. But one day, I realized I have to live for them."

Dylan Mortensen, surviving roommate

“Sometimes I drop to the floor with my heart racing, convinced something is very wrong. It’s far beyond anxiety. It’s my body reliving everything over and over again,” she said. “He may have taken so much from me, but he will never get to take my voice. He will never take the memories I have of them.”

Scott Laramie, Madison's stepfather

“Karen and I are ordinary people, but we lived extraordinary lives because we had Maddie,” he said, referring to his wife, Maddie's mother. “As for the defendant, we will not waste the words. Nor will we fall into hatred and bitterness."

Kim Kernodle, Xana's aunt

"Bryan, I’m here today to tell you I have forgiven you because I no longer could live with that hate in my heart,” she said. “Any time you want to talk and tell me what happened, get my number. I’m here, no judgment, because I do have questions that I want you to answer.”

Steve Goncalves, Kaylee's father

"You were that careless, that foolish, that stupid,” he said, taunting Kohberger for getting caught. “Master’s degree? You’re a joke.”

Judge Steven Hippler

“No parent should ever have to bury their child,” Hippler said. “Parents who took their children to college in a truck filled with moving boxes had to bring them home in hearses lined with coffins.”

Cara Northington, mother of victim Xana Kernodle wipes a tear at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

Credit: AP

Steve Goncalves consoles Kristi Goncalves, mother of victim Kaylee Goncalves speaks at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

Credit: AP

Benjamin Mogen, father of Madison Mogen cries at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

Credit: AP

Scott Laramie, stepfather of victim Madison Morgan speaks at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

Credit: AP

