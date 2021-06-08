In the 2021 playoffs, the NBA's class of 2018 is showing up

Quite the contrary. They’re showing up.

Entering Tuesday, those drafted in 2018 had combined for 21 games of at least 20 points in these playoffs. The only draft class with more so far in these playoffs was the 2011 group — which has 22, led by the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving and Tobias Harris.

Doncic, whose Dallas Mavericks lost a seven-game series to the Los Angeles Clippers in Round 1, had six of those 20-point games. Young, whose Atlanta Hawks took a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Philadelphia on Tuesday, also had six -- in his first six playoff games.

“I’m not satisfied,” Young said after Round 1, a series against New York that he punctuated with a theatrical bow at Madison Square Garden. “Winning feels good. It feels better.”

Doncic leads — and will likely finish — as the playoff scoring leader this season, at 35.7 points per game. He's in line for a rookie extension this summer that will exceed $200 million, and there's little doubt that the Mavericks will slide that piece of paper his way.

“He just plays with so much confidence, and his game is just so beyond his age," George said of Doncic. “He pretty much can pick up and read almost any defense. ... He’s going to be great. He’s got a big, huge future ahead of him."

Doncic is far from the only one in the class of 2018 that's has a big, huge future — and some big, huge paychecks — awaiting him. Young is averaging 30.2 points entering Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia. Ayton, in his first playoffs, is shooting 78% from the field, something nobody in NBA history with more than 50 shot attempts has done in their first trip to the postseason.

Suns guard Chris Paul has said all season that Ayton has all the tools — and no one would argue that now.

“It's great to see it coming together for him," Paul said.

Some of the class of 2018 are full-time starters in these playoffs, like Young for the Hawks, Ayton and Bridges for Phoenix, Porter Jr. in Denver. Others, like Brown with the Nets, got called upon to be a spot starter. And some have the closer role; Huerter, for example, has been on the floor for most of the fourth-quarter action for the Hawks in the postseason, and his brilliant pass to John Collins late in Game 1 of the win in Philadelphia led to a clear-path foul that helped the Hawks seal the victory.

“I’m just trying to impact winning and that’s any way I can right now in the playoffs,” Huerter said.

And while Huerter doesn’t deny that his 2018 draft class — he went 19th, while Ayton went No. 1, Young No. 3, Doncic No. 5 (Young and Doncic were traded for one another), Bridges went 10th and Brown was a steal at No. 42 — has signs of being special, he knows it’ll take more than one good postseason run for the group to be anointed as great.

There are other players who have made impact out of that class as well, including but not limited to Sacramento's Marvin Bagley III and Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr., neither of whom have made the playoffs yet, and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — who went to the playoffs in his first two seasons, but not this season.

Ayton fully believes the 2018 takeover is coming.

“It’s the new generation of the league,” he said.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle (22) during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. Young became the second player in NBA history to score 30 points in each of his first four career playoff road games. The latest came in Atlanta's surprising Game 1 victory in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum