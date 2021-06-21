In surprise move, Norwegian low-cost airline names new CEO

Norwegian said it had reduced its total debt under a plan approved by bankruptcy courts in Ireland, where its planes are registered, and in Norway. The courts demanded that the airline raise at least 4.5 billion kroner ($518 million) as part of a program to emerge from bankruptcy protection in the two countries.

The airline, whose fleet were mostly grounded as the pandemic has caused a near-total halt to global travel, also terminated aircraft orders with Boeing and Airbus.

In May 2020, the carrier got 3 billion kroner ($345 million) in loan guarantees from the Norwegian government as part of a restructuring plan. In January, the government in Oslo gave another a 1.5 billion kroner ($172 million) in loans as long as the ailing company raised at least 4.5 billion kroner from other investors. The government put several conditions for participating in the Norwegian airline’s restructuring, including that the Oslo-based company must get new capital from private investors.

Schram took the reins in November 2019 after Bjoern Kjos, who turned the small domestic carrier into a global airline over 17 years as its CEO.