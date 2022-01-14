In southern Dutch town, cafes open in lockdown protest

Prime Minister Mark Rutte is holding a COVID-19 news conference Friday evening and Dutch media citing unnamed government sources report that he is likely to allow nonessential stores along with businesses like hairdressers to reopen. Universities also are expected to reopen for in-person classes from Monday.

“There will be a real difference between today and tomorrow,” Social Affairs Minister Karien van Gennip told reporters before a Cabinet meeting.

Bars, restaurants, museums and theaters are, however, expected to remain closed, sparking anger from those sectors.

Dirk Beljaarts, general director of the national hospitality industry group, said said he met with new Economic Affairs Minister Micky Adriaansens to press for bars and restaurants to be allowed to reopen.

“The Cabinet can't leave hospitality (& culture) as the only sectors out in the cold,” Beljaarts tweeted.

The lockdown has led to frustration particularly in towns like Valkenburg that are close to the Dutch borders with Germany and Belgium that are seeing people visiting those neighboring nations to shop or dine out because they have fewer restrictions.

The booster drive was slow to get started in the Netherlands, but has gathered pace in recent weeks. Just over 86% of adults are fully vaccinated and 45% have had a booster shot.

