In South Africa, child homicides show violence 'entrenched'

“Violence has become entrenched” in the psyche of South Africa, Mathews said.

“How do we break that cycle?” she asked.

In 2014, she embarked on a research project to uncover the real extent of those child deaths. She did it by getting forensic pathologists to put the dead bodies of hundreds of newborn babies, infants, toddlers and teenagers on examination tables to determine exactly how they died.

Child death reviews are common in developed countries but had never been done in South Africa before Mathews’ project. As she feared, the findings were grim.

Over a year, the pathologists examined the corpses of 711 children at two mortuaries in Cape Town and Durban and concluded that more than 15% of them died as a result of homicides. For context, Britain’s official child death review last year found 1% of its child deaths were homicides. Mathews’ research showed homicide was the second most common cause of death for children in those two precincts.

“And the numbers are not going down,” she said. “If anything, they are going up.”

There are two patterns in South Africa. Teenagers are being swallowed up in the country’s desperately high rate of violent street crime. But also, large numbers of young children aged 5 and under are victims of deadly violence meted out not by an offender with a gun or a knife on a street corner, but by mothers and fathers, relatives and friends, in kitchens and living rooms, around dinner tables and in front of TVs.

Fatal child abuse is where the justice system often fails and cases are “falling through the cracks,” Mathews said.

There was, she says, the case of a 9-month-old child who had seizures after being dropped off at day care. Though rushed to the hospital, the child died.

Doctors found severe head injuries and told the mother to go to the police, but no one followed up. The mother never reported the death. When investigators tried to revive the case nearly two years later, the baby had long been buried and the evidence was cold.

Joan van Niekerk, a child protection expert, recounts numerous cases tainted by police ineptitude and corruption.

“I sometimes go through stages when I am more angry with the system than I am with the perpetrators and that’s not good,” she said. She said justice for children in South Africa is unacceptably “hard to achieve.”

And failures of justice sometimes lead to more deaths.

The neighbor originally charged with killing Wandi Zitho was released and the case provisionally dropped because the police didn’t deliver enough evidence, possibly because of a backlog in analyzing forensic evidence, according to one policeman working the case. Months later, the woman was arrested again and charged with murdering two other children.

Then there was the case of Tazne van Wyk.

Tazne was 8 when her body was found in February dumped in a drain near a highway nearly two weeks after she disappeared. She had been abducted, raped and murdered, police said.

Tazne’s parents blame the correctional system for paroling the man charged with their daughter's murder despite a history of violent offenses against children. He’d already violated his parole once. They also fault police for failing to act on a tip that might have saved Tazne in the hours after her disappearance.

The case was high profile. The Minister of Police spoke at Tazne’s funeral and admitted errors. “We have failed this child,” he conceded, pointing at Tazne’s small white coffin, trimmed in gold. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the van Wyk home and promised meaningful action.

Nine months later, Tazne’s parents feel it was all lip service.

“How many children after Tazne have already passed away? Have been kidnapped? Have been murdered? Still nothing is happening,” said her mother, Carmen van Wyk.

She sheds no tears. Instead, anger bubbles inside her and her community. Houses connected with the suspect and members of his family were set on fire in the wake of Tazne’s killing.

It’s not just on the police to stop the abuse, said Marc Hardwick, who was a policeman for 15 years, 10 of them as a detective in a child protection unit.

He recalls one case, from 20 years ago. A 6-year-old girl was beaten to death by her father because she was watching cartoons and, distracted as any 6-year-old would be, wasn’t listening to him.

When they arrested the father and took him away — he was later sentenced to life in prison — the victim’s 9-year-old cousin approached Hardwick and said: “I think you stopped my bad dreams today.”

Clearly, children in that household had been living a nightmare, and the other adults had remained silent, said Hardwick: “The reality is that child abuse is not a topic people want to talk about.”

Janssen reported from Johannesburg.

This photo of Wandi Zitho is seen on the mobile phone of his mother, Amanda Zitho, on April 30, 2020, two days after his funeral. The 5-year-old was found dead in his neighbor's tavern in Orange Farm, South Africa. The neighbor was charged with the killing but she was released because the police didn’t deliver enough evidence. Months later, she was arrested again and charged with murdering two other children. (Courtesy of Amanda Zitho via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A boy runs past the tavern where the body of 5-year-old Wandi Zitho was found after he was murdered less than two weeks earlier in Orange Farm, South Africa, on April 27, 2020. The bar owner was arrested and later released because of a lack of evidence. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen) Credit: Bram Janssen Credit: Bram Janssen

Community members call for the death penalty outside the house of 8-year-old Tazne Van Wyk, who was raped and murdered, in Cape Town, South Africa, Feb. 25, 2020. Tazne's parents blame the correctional system for paroling the man charged with her murder despite a history of violent offenses against children. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen) Credit: Bram Janssen Credit: Bram Janssen

Protesters stand on a wall to catch a glimpse of South African president Cyril Ramaphosa visiting the family of 8-year-old Tazne Van Wyk in Cape Town, South Africa, on Feb. 25, 2020. The arrest of a 54-year-old sparked protests within the community calling for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen) Credit: Bram Janssen Credit: Bram Janssen

The bed that Amanda Zitho shared with her 5-year-old son Wandi is seen in their house in Orange Farm, South Africa, on Aug. 26, 2020. The boy was murdered in a suspected witchcraft ritual and his body was found in his neighbor's tavern. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen) Credit: Bram Janssen Credit: Bram Janssen

A funeral worker is reflected in the window of the car that carries 5-year-old Wandi Zitho's coffin in Orange Farm, South Africa, on April 28, 2020. The neighbor originally charged with killing the boy was released and the case provisionally dropped because the police didn’t deliver enough evidence. Months later, the woman was arrested again and charged with murdering two other children. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen) Credit: Bram Janssen Credit: Bram Janssen

Amanda Zitho, mother of 5-year-old Wandi Zitho, puts a scarf around her head before going out to visit his grave for the first time in Orange Farm, South Africa, on Aug. 26, 2020. The boy was murdered in a suspected witchcraft ritual and his body was found in his neighbor's tavern. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen) Credit: Bram Janssen Credit: Bram Janssen

The suspect charged with killing Wandi Zitho waits to enter the courtroom in Vereeniging, South Africa, on Oct. 12, 2020. She was released and the case against her was provisionally dropped because the police didn't deliver enough evidence. Months later, the woman was arrested again and charged with murdering two other children. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen) Credit: Bram Janssen Credit: Bram Janssen

A child plays in a playground in Cape Flats, and area in Cape Town, South Africa, notorious for its gang wars and high numbers of child murders, on Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen) Credit: Bram Janssen Credit: Bram Janssen

Photos of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk hang inside her parents' house in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 10, 2020. The girl's body was found in February dumped in a drain near a highway, nearly two weeks after she disappeared. Police said she had been abducted, raped and murdered. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen) Credit: Bram Janssen Credit: Bram Janssen

Carmen van Wyk sits on a sofa in her house next to a framed photograph of her daughter, Tazne, in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 10, 2020. The 8-year-old girl was abducted next to her house and her body was found two weeks later next to a highway. She had been raped and murdered. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen) Credit: Bram Janssen Credit: Bram Janssen

Flowers and crosses mark the place where the body of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk was found in February next to a highway in Worcester, South Africa, more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from her home, on Sept. 12, 2020. The girl was raped and murdered after she was abducted next to her home. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen) Credit: Bram Janssen Credit: Bram Janssen

Rebecca Mohapi poses with a photograph in the bedroom of her son, 12-year-old Onthatile Mohapi, who mysteriously disappeared and was found dead a week later in Damonsville, South Africa, on June 8, 2020. The police report said the boy drowned, but his mother believes he was murdered. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen) Credit: Bram Janssen Credit: Bram Janssen

The mattress on which 12-year-old Onthatile Mohapi once slept leans against the wall of his bedroom in Damonsville, South Africa, on June 8, 2020. Mohapi's body was found in a dam 7 kilometers from his home. The pathology report said the boy drowned, but his mother believes he was murdered. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen) Credit: Bram Janssen Credit: Bram Janssen

Rebecca Mohapi, who's son Onthatile died last year, puts one of his favorite toys on his grave in Damonsville, South Africa, on June 8, 2020. She believes her son's death wasn't an accident and that he was murdered. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen) Credit: Bram Janssen Credit: Bram Janssen

The cemetery where where the body of 12-year-old Onthatile Mohapi is buried in Damonsville, South Africa, is seen in this June 8, 2020 photo. Mohapi's body was found in a dam 7 kilometers from his home. The pathology report said the boy drowned, but his mother believes he was murdered. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen) Credit: Bram Janssen Credit: Bram Janssen