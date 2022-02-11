In Romania, NATO chief visits air base hosting US troops

Iohannis on Friday expressed his gratitude to U.S. President Joe Biden for sending the troops to his country and said it is “proof of the allied solidarity.” He called the current situation “a crucial moment for Euro-Atlantic security.”

“We are just 200 miles away from the illegally annexed Crimea," Iohannis said. “We also share part of our northern and eastern borders with Ukraine — we perceive the current security threat in a clear manner.”

The troops will add to around 900 U.S. service members that were already stationed in Romania, a NATO member since 2004. Romania shares more than 600 kilometers of border with Ukraine, to the north. France has also pledged to send troops to Romania.

Romania hosts a NATO missile defense system at the Deveselu military base, in the south, that Moscow has long considered a threat, arguing that the site could fire cruise missiles instead of interceptors. Washington has denied these claims.

Stoltenberg’s official visit to Romania comes ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels next week. Stoltenberg, whose tenure at NATO ends later this year after serving in the post since 2014, said Friday that NATO ministers will discuss strengthening the presence of NATO in southeast Europe.

NATO’s troop movements are aimed at defending members of the military alliance. NATO will not send troops into Ukraine should Russia invade.

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives at a joint press conference with Romania's President Klaus Iohannis at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Stoltenberg paid an official visit to Romania on Friday, where he joined the country's president at a military airbase that will host some of the 1,000 U.S. troops deployed to the country as the alliance bolsters its forces on the eastern flank as tensions soar between Russia and Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, and Romania's President Klaus Iohannis inspect the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Stoltenberg paid an official visit to Romania on Friday, where he joined the country's president at a military airbase that will host some of the 1,000 U.S. troops deployed to the country as the alliance bolsters its forces on the eastern flank as tensions soar between Russia and Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Caption U.S. combat vehicles arrive at the at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The first U.S. convoy of Stryker combat vehicles and military equipment arrived in Romania from Germany, as part of a White House move to send 1,000 U.S. land troops to Romania, as it looks to bolster defensive forces on the NATO alliance's eastern flank. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Caption U.S. combat vehicles arrive at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The first U.S. convoy of Stryker combat vehicles and military equipment arrived in Romania from Germany, as part of a White House move to send 1,000 U.S. land troops to Romania, as it looks to bolster defensive forces on the NATO alliance's eastern flank. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru Caption U.S. combat vehicles arrive at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The first U.S. convoy of Stryker combat vehicles and military equipment arrived in Romania from Germany, as part of a White House move to send 1,000 U.S. land troops to Romania, as it looks to bolster defensive forces on the NATO alliance's eastern flank. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Caption U.S. combat vehicles arrive at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The first U.S. convoy of Stryker combat vehicles and military equipment arrived in Romania from Germany, as part of a White House move to send 1,000 U.S. land troops to Romania, as it looks to bolster defensive forces on the NATO alliance's eastern flank. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru Caption U.S. combat vehicles arrive at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The first U.S. convoy of Stryker combat vehicles and military equipment arrived in Romania from Germany, as part of a White House move to send 1,000 U.S. land troops to Romania, as it looks to bolster defensive forces on the NATO alliance's eastern flank. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Caption U.S. combat vehicles arrive at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The first U.S. convoy of Stryker combat vehicles and military equipment arrived in Romania from Germany, as part of a White House move to send 1,000 U.S. land troops to Romania, as it looks to bolster defensive forces on the NATO alliance's eastern flank. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru Caption U.S. combat vehicles arrive at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The first U.S. convoy of Stryker combat vehicles and military equipment arrived in Romania from Germany, as part of a White House move to send 1,000 U.S. land troops to Romania, as it looks to bolster defensive forces on the NATO alliance's eastern flank. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, and Romania's President Klaus Iohannis inspect the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Stoltenberg paid an official visit to Romania on Friday, where he joined the country’s president at a military airbase that will host some of the 1,000 U.S. troops deployed to the country as the alliance bolsters its forces on the eastern flank as tensions soar between Russia and Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, and Romania's President Klaus Iohannis inspect the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Stoltenberg paid an official visit to Romania on Friday, where he joined the country’s president at a military airbase that will host some of the 1,000 U.S. troops deployed to the country as the alliance bolsters its forces on the eastern flank as tensions soar between Russia and Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru Credit: Andreea Alexandru