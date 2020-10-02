Grand jury audio details moments before Breonna Taylor died

One law enforcement officer testified that police ultimately never executed the warrant to search Taylor's apartment.

“Were drugs money or paraphernalia recovered from apartment 4? ... The answer to that is no," the officer said on the recording. "They didn’t go forward with executing the initial search warrant that they had for Breonna Taylor’s apartment.”

Cameron, whose office led the investigation into police actions in the Taylor shooting, did not object to the file's release. But on Wednesday, his office asked for a week's extension to edit out personal information from the material. The judge gave him two days.

Cameron, a Republican and the state's first African American attorney general, has acknowledged that he did not recommend homicide charges for the officers involved.

Police used a narcotics warrant to enter Taylor’s Louisville apartment on March 13. The 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was shot five times.

Cameron said two officers who fired their guns, hitting Taylor, were justified because Taylor's boyfriend had shot at them first. The boyfriend has said he thought someone was breaking in.

The grand jury did charge fired Officer Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into a neighboring apartment. No one was hit. He has pleaded not guilty. Cameron said there was no conclusive evidence that any of Hankison's shots hit Taylor.

The audio recording of the jury proceedings were being added to Hankison's public court file.

Protesters have taken to the streets to demand more accountability in the case. Activists, Taylor’s family and one of the jurors called for the grand jury file to be released.

The release comes a day after the first woman to lead the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yvette Gentry, was sworn in as the department's interim chief.

“I know I’m interim,” Gentry said at a small ceremony streamed on the department’s Facebook page. “But I represent something different to a lot of people being the first woman to take this title, so I’m not going to shortchange that."

___

This story has been corrected to show that Gentry was sworn in as the interim chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department, not the Louisiana Metro Police Department.

___

